Forecast: Brisk trades will back off by weekend

The swift tradewinds will persist through early Saturday, so the good air quality and comfortable humidity levels will hold firm.

Lighter winds with a chance for more showers are expected early next week from a disturbance moving in from the east.

Surf is smaller out in the country. A small west-northwest swell is due tonight. An advisory-sized northwest swell should roll in on Friday. East shore surf continues to hover just below advisory levels but is still very dangerous. Stay back from those rocky coastlines.

A Small Craft Advisory is up for all other Hawaii waters.

- Guy Hagi

