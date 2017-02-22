DLNR conservation officer convicted for sexual assault

A Big Island state conservation law enforcement officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

A state Department of Land and Natural Resources officer pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault on Tuesday in a Big Island courtroom.

DLNR officer pleads not guilty to sexual assault of girl on Big Island

A state conservation officer was found guilty Wednesday of raping a teenage girl in 2016.

Ethan Ferguson was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old who was smoking marijuana on a Hilo beach on New Year's Day.

Ferguson threatened to arrest the girl if she didn't give him drugs, money or sex.

A Hilo jury found him guilty on two counts of second-degree sexual assault. Ferguson was also found guilty on three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said they have not officially received Ferguson's conviction record and will review his employment after getting official notice.

The DLNR division Ferguson worked under has since implemented changes to their hiring process. The changes include extensive background and reference checks and additional screening and training.

Ferguson will be sentenced in April.

