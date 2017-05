TripAdvisor has ranked two Hawaii beaches as among the top 10 in the nation.

Kaanapali Beach in Lahaina Maui grabbed the no. 2 spot, while Hanauma Bay came in at no. 9.

The no. 1 beach on the list was Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida.

The ranking was based on traveler reviews over a 12-month period.

TripAdvisor said the best month to visit Kaanapali Beach is May, when hotel rates are available for a (relative) low of $376 a night on average.

