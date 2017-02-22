New Waikiki resort looks to fill dozens of positions

By Kristy Tamashiro

HNN Spring Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Hilton Grand Vacations is looking to fill scores of positions at its new Grand Islander hotel.

A job fair will be held Thursday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village to fill more than 50 positions, including sales executives, marketing representatives, guest ambassadors, and other customer service-related roles.

The Grand Islander hotel will open in March on the grounds of the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort.

The job fair will include interview sessions held throughout the day.

Some positions may require Japanese language skills, and student visas may be considered. Applicants with travel, hospitality, marketing, sales or customer service are preferred.

“Our team members are the heart of our organization and play an essential role in delivering the experience our owners and guests expect when they stay at any Hilton Grand Vacations resort,” said Laura Schmidt, vice president of talent acquisition for Hilton Grand Vacations.

The fair is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village's South Pacific Ballroom 3.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.