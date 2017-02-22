Jackson Browne, Joan Baez headline 'Sing Out for Sight' benefit concert

The Seva Foundation was founded in 1978 by a group of medical professionals, counterculture activists, musicians and compassionate individuals, all dedicated helping others through the prevention of blindness. Most notably among them are public health expert Dr. Larry Brilliant, spiritual leader Ram Dass, and humanitarian activist Wavy Gravy. In the past 38 years, Seva has restored eyesight for 4 million people with programs reaching many of the poorest places in the world including: Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan, Nepal, Tibet, India, Africa and Native American communities in the U.S. Today, Seva’s sight restoration programs serve one million people annually. The Seva Foundation is based in Berkeley, CA.

The Seva Foundation will be holding a benefit concert on Saturday March 4th at The Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. Proceeds from the event will support Seva Foundation’s sight restoration programs around the world. Tickets are $50 - $250 and went on sale to the public on January 13th.

For more information and to purchase VIP tickets, visit seva.org. To purchase general tickets visit mauiarts.org.

