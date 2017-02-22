Jackson Browne, Joan Baez headline 'Sing Out for Sight' benefit concert

Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
