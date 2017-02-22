Business Report: The amount of time Trump spends tweeting

The Washington Post mostly went by daily press pool reports on the president's activities. According to those dairies of presidential activity, in the 744 hours of Trump's first month, he spent 13 hours tweeting. That's less time than he spent on Air Force One and Marine One. But it's twice as much time as he spent in intelligence briefings. Trump spent a quarter of the time in Florida. Phone calls and meetings with foreign leaders took up 21 hours, half again more than tweety-time.
