Red Cross Heroes: Elaine Olson

Elaine Olson is a busy woman. She raised her son Patrick on Maui and has traveled to various parts of the world with her family. For more than 30 years, she worked on top of Haleakala. She was a software engineer for the University of Hawaii before eventually retiring. That's when she was inspired to a calling.

For more than 4 years, she has worked tirelessly as a volunteer for the Red Cross. She has traveled as far as Texas to help in the wake of disasters, however she can. She often has to figure out how to staff a project, how to solve problems with information technology and file claims for victims so they can receive assistance. She has also been a part of the Disaster Action Team - even answering a call this past Super Bowl Sunday when a family in Wailuku lost everything in a house fire.

As for the distinction of becoming Maui's Red Cross Hero of the year, Elaine is humble about the honor. Elaine has no plans to slow down. She says that she plans to get more training so that she can expand her capabilities for the Red Cross.

