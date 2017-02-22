Forecast: Windy Wednesday on tap

Wednesday will be windy.

The trades will consistently be 15-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with passing showers. High in Honolulu will be 81 degrees.

The atmosphere is less stable today, so some of those showers could be briefly heavy. This afternoon on the Big Island, leeward and upslope neighborhoods could see some fairly intense thunderstorms with cloud to ground lightening strikes, heavy showers, hail, and strong gusty winds.

Surf is smaller out in the country. A small W/NW is due tonight. An advisory-sized NW should roll in on Friday. East shore surf continues to hover just below advisory levels but is still very dangerous. Stay back from those rocky coastlines.

Surf today will be 5-7 feet east, 3-5 feet north, 4-6 feet west, 1-3 feet south.

Gale Warning for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels.

Small Craft Advisory for all other Hawaii waters.

- Dan Cooke

