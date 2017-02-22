Protest set in Honolulu against closure of Dakota pipeline camp

Demonstrators are planning to protest in the heart of downtown Honolulu as the deadline arrives for the closure of a protest camp against an oil pipeline in North Dakota.

The protest, planned by the groups Hawaii Water Protectors and Aloha Aina Warriors, is scheduled for Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in front of the First Hawaiian Bank on Bishop Street.

The Army Corps of Engineers is set to evacuate the camp in southern North Dakota, which has been the gathering place for thousands of protesters since August. The number has recently dwindled to just a couple hundred.

Activists are concerned that the pipeline, which will carry oil from North Dakota through the Dakotas and Iowa to Illinois, will threaten the environment and sacred sites.

