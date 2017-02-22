PHOTOS: Buffalo Big Board Surfing Classic wraps up in Makaha

The annual Buffalo Big Board Surfing Classic wrapped up in Makaha Sunday after two weekends of surf action.

Makaha Beach Park was filled with legendary names in surfing for the event.

The competition, now in its 41st year, drew champion surfers like Kalani Vierra and Krystal Arpel, champions in tandem surfing. Laird Hamilton was also shredding the waves in the hydrofoil event.

The first Buffalo Big Board Surfing Classic was held in 1977. It was named after Buffalo Keaulana, a steersman on the Hokulea.

Today, there are about 15 different events or categories the competition hosts.

The competition concludes Sunday with awards. Click here for more information.

