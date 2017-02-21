Escapee arrested after hours-long Kauai crime spree indicted

Following a massive manhunt on Kauai, an escaped inmate allegedly behind an hours-long crime spree has been arrested.

Following a massive manhunt on Kauai, an escaped inmate allegedly behind an hours-long crime spree has been arrested.

A Kauai grand jury has indicted Walter Mills on 10 charges including kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening.

The 43-year old went on a crime spree across Kauai after allegedly escaping prison. The spree lasted nearly eight hours.

Mills allegedly broke out of the Kauai Community Correctional Center on November 3. The spree took place a day later.

He is currently in prison charged with robbing the First Hawaiian Bank on Rice Street and the Lifeway Pharmacy in Koloa.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Mills is also serving time for a 2015 robbery of the Kapaa Pharmacy.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.