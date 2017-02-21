Forecast: Brisk trades to persist through Friday

Hang on to the little kids, the brisk tradewinds will persist through Friday.

Winds will be 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Slower winds are forecast for the early part of next week.

Windward and mauka neighborhoods will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Leeward beaches will be your best bet for sunshine and blue sky. High in Honolulu will be 80 degrees.

Swells are dropping for north and west shores, although a late day boost is due tomorrow. An advisory-sized swell is expected out in the country on Friday.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for all Hawaii waters.

- Guy Hagi

