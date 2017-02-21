Police investigate skeletal remains found on Molokai - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Police investigate skeletal remains found on Molokai

KAUNAKAKAI, MOLOKAI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Police on Molokai are investigating a set of skeletal remains that were found on beach earlier this month.

A Maui Police Department spokesperson says the partial remains of a skeleton were discovered at Kaipoa Beach near Laau Point on February 5.

Authorities say the remains appear to be human, but DNA testing would be needed before confirming that information.

