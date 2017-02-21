Fix sought to falling ceiling tiles above pools at state Capitol

At least five sheet metal ceiling tiles over the reflecting pools at the state Capitol building fell over the weekend during high winds, the state comptroller said.

Photos taken at the Capitol on Tuesday show pieces of the large tiles floating in the pools. In the areas where the tile fell, the underside of the building's second floor was exposed.

State Sen. Roslyn Baker's office sits above the damaged tiles.

State Comptroller Rod Becker said the tiles are decorative, and are not a structural issue.

No one has been asked to vacate office, and the issue doesn't appear to be a major safety concern.

"Our first priority is to eliminate the hazards, check the remaining tiles, then perform repairs. There will be an emergency procurement for a contractor," Becker said, in a statement to Hawaii News Now.

Capitol employees said they did not hear any loud or crashing noises. The tiles appear to have collapsed directly over the water and not over any area that would be trafficked by pedestrians.

Issues with the ceiling tiles were first reported last week, when photos showed several of them swollen.

Becker said given the issues, contractors visited the site on Friday, before the tiles fell.

"Due to the location of the damage and the design of the building, access is extremely difficult and our staff and the contractor are trying to determine the best strategy to address the issue," Becker said. "The current plan is to erect scaffolding in the pool under the area."

He said the extent of the problem and the expected cost of repairs won't be known until the area can be examined.

