English teacher to change plea in Japan financial fraud case

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii man who taught English at a well-known chain of foreign language schools in Japan is expected to plead guilty to defrauding his students out of more than $200,000.

Rick Mikaele pleaded not guilty to wire fraud in July and is scheduled to change his plea Tuesday.

According to an indictment, the Nova teacher told two students he could get them a high rate of return by putting their money into a First Hawaiian Bank certificate of deposit.

Prosecutors say he sent the students fake bank statements and sent a fake letter to make it look like the U.S. Internal Revenue Service was demanding $7,000 in taxes for profit earned on the money.

Mikaele's defense attorney declined to comment before Tuesday's hearing in federal court in Honolulu.

