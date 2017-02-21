‘CarFit’ checkup helps older drivers maximize comfort, safety

Drivers should be aware of age-related changes that can affect their ability to stay safe behind the wheel – including general fitness, strength, flexibility and vision. Adjusting your vehicle to your changing needs can also enhance safety and comfort.

That’s the idea behind a free event called ‘CarFit’ at Moanalua High School on Saturday, February 25 (7:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.). Sponsored by AARP Hawaii, AAA and the Hawaii Occupational Therapy Association, Carfit helps older drivers find out how well their vehicles “fit” them, demonstrates ways to improve comfort and safety, and promotes conversations about driver safety.

It takes about 20 minutes to complete the CarFit checklist with a trained occupational therapist. The event is free and open to the public but registration is required online at https://aarp.cvent.com/Carfit2-25 or by calling 808-545-6007.

