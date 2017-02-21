Kalakaua Avenue to get Hawaiian Music Walk of Fame

After three years of planning, the Hawaiian Music Walk of Fame will be constructed over the next few months at 2500 Kalakaua. It will be similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame but with more visuals and information about the Legends that will be honored. The seven Legends being honored this year include Alice Namakelua, Chick Daniels, Hilo Hattie, Alfred Apaka, Gabby Pahinui, Don Ho and Israel Kamakawiwo’ole.

There will be a Gala celebration on Sunday February 26, 2017 at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel beginning at 4:30 pm and tickets are still available. The gala will pay tribute to the first seven Legends who will be honored in this initial Walk. Once the Walk is funded, all proceeds will go annually to a 12-14 year old child with exceptional music talent. The child will receive private lessons, an instrument ( if appropriate) and eventually a four year music scholarship to UH Manoa. There will also be golf tournaments and galas with other Hawaiian Music Organizations to maintain this Walk, expand the Walk and sponsor music inclined children.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.