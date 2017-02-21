'Moana' stars show support for Maui boy battling cancer

Social media is all abuzz for a 3-year-old boy from Maui, with many showing off their toughest faces in support of the honorary firefighter who’s fighting his toughest battle against cancer.

Celebrities, like "Moana" stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Aulii Cravalho, are among those who took the #TruckerTough Challenge, posting pictures of their toughest faces and tagging three friends in support of 3-year-old Trucker Dukes, who was diagnosed in late 2014 with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, an aggressive pediatric cancer.

Trucker is currently in hospice care for pain at home with his family on Maui. He has undergone 12 rounds of chemotherapy in addition to surgeries and surgeries.

His parents continue to ask for support, but they haven’t given up hope and are still praying for a miracle.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 17, 2017 at 8:18am PST

A post shared by Auli'i (@auliicravalho) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:38pm PST

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.