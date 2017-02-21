Renovation project closes bathroom at Pupukea Beach Park

The bathroom near Sharks Cove on Oahu’s north shore will be closed for several months starting Tuesday.

Crews will working on renovations to the bathroom at Pupukea Beach Park. The project will include replacing the current wooden roof and electrical system, adding new security gates and doors, installing skylights and repainting.

Officials said the repairs are necessary due to termite damage and wood rot.

Several portable toilets will be available during the work.

The more than $391,000 project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

