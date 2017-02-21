Smoke testing to start at Wahiawa Wastewater Treatment Plant

Wahiawa residents may see smoke in the area, but it’s because the city’s Department of Environmental Services will be smoke testing areas of the nearby wastewater system.

Testing will begin Tuesday and will run through March 3, weather permitting.

The process will require crews to pump non-toxic smoke into sewer pipes and see where the smoke escapes. That will help them figure out if there are any broken or clogged pipes, and locate illegal connections.

The city said the smoke is harmless with minimal odor. It’s not a fire hazard and does not pose a threat to humans and pets.

