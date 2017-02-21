Army begins testing emergency notification system

The community surrounding various U.S. Army installations in Hawaii may hear various announcements through its loudspeakers, but military officials said there’s no cause for alarm.

The Army will be testing its emergency notification system from Tuesday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The affected installations include: Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield, Helemano Military Reservation, Fort Shafter, Fort Shafter Flats, Tripler Army Medical Center, Aliamanu Military Reservation, Fort DeRussy, and Pohakuloa Training Area.

The Army regularly tests these systems to ensure they are fully operational.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.