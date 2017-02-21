Forecast: Trade winds continue to hold strong

The trade winds continue to blow stronger than usual, but the top speeds have moderated just enough that the National Weather Service has been able to drop all one weather and marine warnings.

Winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Windward and mauka neighborhoods will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Leeward beaches will be your best bet for sunshine and blue sky.

High in Honolulu will be 80 degrees.

Surf is down and will drop even more as our Tuesday progresses. A small northwest swell will pop up tomorrow but stay well below advisory levels.

Today's surf sizes: 4-7 feet north and east, 2-4 feet west, 2-3 feet south. An advisory-sized swell is expected out in the country on Friday.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

- Dan Cooke

