TRAFFIC ALERT: Repair project to close lanes of Likelike Hwy.

Windward Oahu drivers could experience delays during their commute due to a repair project on Likelike Highway.

Transportation officials plan to begin a major resurfacing project starting Tuesday morning on Likelike Highway in both directions, but people on the Windward side should consider using an alternate route.

At around 9 a.m., crews will be closing one lane Honolulu-bound of Likelike Highway, between Kula Kolea Drive and Emmeline Place. According to the Department of Transportation's release, the repair work will require a 24-hour closure of the right lane from the Kula Kolea bridge.

Drivers can always take the H-3 Freeway or Pali Highway to get to town, but those who choose to take Likelike will want to allot some additional time.

At 9 a.m., crews will close an additional lane Honolulu-bound of that same stretch of Likelike Highway, between Kula Kolea Drive and Emmeline Place. There will also be a closure Kaneohe-bound on Likelike Highway, between North School Street and Kalihi Street from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Officials say at least one lane will be open in both directions at all times.

The resurfacing project is in addition to the tunnel light replacement work which is on-going in the Honolulu-bound direction of Likelike, between Kahekili Highway and Nalanieha Street. Those repairs started Sunday and are scheduled to wrap up Thursday morning, but they have required a nightly closure of the Honolulu-bound lanes from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Crews already finished installing new lights in the Kaneohe-bound direction. That work took several weeks.

