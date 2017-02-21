Hawaii County aims to make beach parks more accessible

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii County is working to ensure more of its parks are accessible to people with disabilities.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday that county Parks and Recreation Director Charmaine Kamaka says the agency is working to have its parks fully compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The county has made progress since a 1997 U.S. District Court consent decree called for increased accessibility for people with disabilities, but the county still has room for improvement.

Under the court order, Hawaii still has to make several parks and venues accessible, including popular Hilo surfing area Honolii Beach Park and Ahalanui Beach Park near Pahoa.

Kamaka says the park renovations to improve accessibility are an ongoing part of park operations, with funding for upgrades included in the annual budget.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.