Rolovich hires Jacob Yoro as Rainbow Warriors safeties coach

University of Hawai'i head football coach Nick Rolovich announced the hiring of Jacob Yoro as a defensive assistant coach. Yoro will take over the Rainbow Warrior safeties, a position vacated following the departure of former defensive coordinator Kevin Lempa.



"Jake is a guy that I was interested in even before I got the job here at Hawai'i" Rolovich. "I always thought he'd be a good fit with our philosophy. He's well respected on the West Coast, not only for his knowledge but also for the noise he's made on the recruiting side of the game. I have great appreciation for grinders like Jake. We hope he adds to the trust of coaches and players in local recruiting. Local or not, though, Jake is a good ball coach."



Yoro added: "I'm excited and thankful for the opportunity to join the UH football family. Coach Rolo and the rest of the staff have done a tremendous job of creating a culture that fosters greatness both on and off the field."



Yoro is a Mililani, O'ahu native and will return home after spending the last eight years coaching collegiately in California, Oregon, and Montana. Yoro spent the last two seasons as defensive backs coach at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif. In 2016 he helped guide the Mustangs to a 7-5 record and a spot in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs.



Prior to Cal Poly, Yoro spent five seasons at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore. There he served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. In 2013, Yoro's defense finished the season ranked fifth among NCAA Division III teams in sacks and 28th in tackles for loss. Pacific limited opponents to just 19.6 points per game that season.



During his final season at Pacific he was the assistant head coach. He was also the recruiting coordinator for the Boxers for his last three seasons there. Pacific was his second stop on the collegiate level after spending his first season on the mainland as the linebackers coach at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.



Yoro began his coaching career in the high school ranks on O'ahu. He was a defensive assistant for five seasons at his alma mater, Saint Louis School, including three seasons as the defensive coordinator. During his five years there, the Crusaders advanced to the state finals three times. Yoro also enjoyed stints as a defensive assistant at Mililani High School (2002) and Waipahu High School (2008).



Yoro played his collegiate football at the University of Montana. He was a member of Grizzly teams that advanced to the FCS playoffs in 1998 and '99, before an injury derailed his career.



Locally, Yoro was an all-state linebacker at Saint Louis School, where he played under legendary high school coach and former UH assistant Cal Lee. Yoro graduated with a bachelor's degree in history with a political science minor from UH in 2008.



YORO FILE

Hometown: Mililani, O'ahu

Alma Mater: Hawai'i, 2008



PLAYING EXPERIENCE

1998-2001 Montana



COACHING EXPERIENCE

2015-16 Cal Poly, Defensive Backs

2014 Pacific University (Ore.), Assistant Coach

2010-14 Pacific University (Ore.), Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

2009 Montana Western, Linebackers

2008 Waipahu High School, Linebackers

2003-07 Saint Louis School, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

2002 Mililani High School, Linebackers