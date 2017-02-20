Hawaii's students learn life lessons from Hokulea voyagers

In a documentary called Most Likely to Succeed, filmmakers explored revolutionary learning in the 21st century beyond books, saying that students need real experiences to effectively learn life's lessons.



The film is now an inspiration for a teleconference at the offices of Oceanit in Downtown Honolulu between students from public, private and charter schools on 4 islands, as well as the Hokule'a crew members who recently sailed from Panama to the Galapagos Islands.



“'Malama Honua,' over the past two years, has taught us what way finding means, so these kids are literally navigating our future," says Josh Reppun, a 'Most Likely to Succeed' liaison.

Students attending the teleconference on Monday met Hokulea crew member Mark Elles, who participated on board Hokulea's sister ship, Hikianalia, at Sand Island. Elles talked about the parallels of finding small islands and reaching one's personal goals.

“I would encourage you to have those way points as you make your journey and you navigate to that ultimate goal,” said Elles.

The students learned to use voyaging as a way to solve the state's big challenges.

“I would like to know how to preserve our culture on Lanai,” said one student.

“I would like to get a better understanding of how we can better prepare students for life after high school,” said James Campbell High School student Mia Edaga-Alleyne

While these students may never set sail onboard a Hawaiian voyaging canoe, organizers say the lessons learned outside the classroom is model for education and learning in our modern world.

