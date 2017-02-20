Police searching for overdue work furlough inmate

Public safety officials on Oahu are searching for a work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center on Sunday.

The state Department of Public Safety says 53-year-old Richard Raymond left the facility at 10 a.m. on a day pass. He was supposed to return by 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

He was reported missing to Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department.

Raymond is 6'0" tall and weighs 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He's currently serving time for Robbery 2, pending a re-trial.

