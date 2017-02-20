Maui PD: Capobianco tried to sneak drugs into jail

Steven Capobianco's contraband arrest inside the Maui Community Correctional Center on Sunday was drug related, a Maui Police Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

Capobianco, who was convicted in December for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, was arrested inside the jail at about 7 p.m. for possession of contraband material. Prison officials on Monday initially declined to disclose what kind of material Capobianco had been discovered with.

Police authorities said Tuesday that a 49-year-old female attempted to pass suspected illegal narcotics to Capobianco during a visitation at the jail. The woman was unsuccessful in the attempt and was also taken into custody.

“I commend our staff for their fast work in responding to a suspicious incident, and discovering the contraband quickly and efficiently,” said Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda said Monday. “Staff did everything they were trained to do.”

Both Capobianco and the woman were arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree. The woman was released from police custody pending investigation.

