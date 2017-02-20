End of an Era: Shoji announces retirement as UH volleyball coach

True to his selfless reputation, Rainbow Wahine head volleyball coach Dave Shoji spent Thursday night playing up his team's performance and downplaying a personal achievement so remarkable it's only been achieved once before in the history of the sport.

As the Rainbow Wahine celebrated their 2016 season on Sunday night with a banquet, many of the team's supporters also celebrated legendary coach, Dave Shoji. The event marked the first time Shoji spoke publicly since announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis.

University of Hawaii head volleyball coach Dave Shoji officially announced his retirement on Monday, handing control of the program to former assistant and two-time All-American player Robyn Ah Mow-Santos, who has already been hired as his replacement.

Shoji has been the head coach of the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team for the last 42 seasons. He leaves the program with 1,202 total wins, the second-most in NCAA volleyball history, and four national championships.

“I’m happy to officially announce my retirement as the Rainbow Wahine volleyball coach,” Shoji said in a statement. “After much discussion with my wife Mary and my immediate family we felt the time was right to step away from coaching. I feel truly humbled and honored to have coached for 42 years and I’m grateful for all the support from our great fans, student-athletes, assistant coaches, and administration."

A two-time AVCA National Coach of the Year, Shoji's legacy as the greatest coach in the history of University of Hawaii athletics is without dispute.

“I don't think anyone will ever match what Dave has accomplished for our Rainbow Wahine volleyball program in terms of longevity and accomplishments,” athletics director David Matlin added. “He has dedicated more than half of his life to the program and has touched the lives of hundreds of student-athletes."

Robyn Ah Mow-Santos has already been hired as Shoji's replacement, the school says. She becomes just the third head coach in program history.

“I am excited and humbled at the same time,” Ah Mow-Santos said. “Replacing Dave Shoji is impossible. I will never forget what he has done for me personally as well as the Hawai‘i volleyball program. Dave walked me out of the McKinley High School gym and into the Rainbow Wahine program that created a lot of opportunities for me. It’s a privilege for me to be able to give back to the University and the game that has given me so much.

An exact start date for Ah Mow-Santos has not yet been determined, the school says.

