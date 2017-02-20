Local volunteer named American Cancer Society 'Hero of Hope'

Mayor Kirk Caldwell released his strategy to increase affordable housing on Oahu, packed with new regulations and incentives for developers.More >>
A bizarre development in an already bizarre case. Early Wednesday morning Hawaii New Now received an edited video of what appears to be a road rage incident that lead to a triple-stabbing last year on the H-1 Freeway.More >>
The Board of Water Supply wanted feedback on the future of the Haiku Stairs -- and it got it.More >>
The 25-year-old Turkish national who was arrested last week after a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight left Hawaii the same way he arrived — in handcuffs and escorted by federal agents.More >>
