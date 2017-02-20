Local volunteer named American Cancer Society 'Hero of Hope'

Kaliko Adams of Wahiawa, Hawai’i has been named a Hero of Hope by the American Cancer Society. Kaliko is one of only two 2017 Heroes of Hope in the Hawai’i Pacific Region.

Heroes of Hope are cancer survivors or caregivers who have demonstrated a commitment to the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives from the disease. As highly visible symbols of a personal victory over cancer, they share their personal stories in a variety of settings to motivate others to fight back against the disease.

Kaliko’s mother was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer when he was just eight years old. Despite learning about cancer through his mother’s fight, he stayed strong and did his best to support his mother during her fight. Even when times were tough, and the prospects seemed bad, Kaliko and his family never gave up hope. His mother entered remission the following year and has been cancer free since. Kaliko has started his own team, bringing his high school friends into the Relay fold and starting a team that has still run after he graduated.

“It’s truly inspiring, how these special volunteers can share their experiences and help make an impact in the cancer community,” said Robyn Canlas, Community Manager of Relay For Life. “Through their stories, they encourage people facing cancer and motivate others to take action through things like participating in our local Relay For Life event.”

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to end cancer, uniting communities across the globe to fight back against this disease. Teams gather at local schools, parks, or fairgrounds and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Each team has at least one representative on the track at all times and raises funds to support the Society’s lifesaving mission in the months leading up to the event. This year, we will have six Relay For Life events on Oahu.

For more information, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit relayforlife.org.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.