Kris Fuchigami releases 5th album 'More Than This'

Born and raised on the Big Island of Hawaii, 13 year old Kris Fuchigami began his musical journey with an old beat up ukulele in his hands and a strong desire to master that tiny little instrument.

2 years later Kris won the grand prize at the Hamakua Music Scholarship Competition on the Big Island where he competed against classical pianists, singers, drummers, and many other genres of musicians. Kris went on to headline, and perform at many ukulele festivals and has gained recognition throughout the world.

Today, Kris has released 5 CDs and has been privileged to perform with music greats such as Jake Shimabukuro, Mark Yamanaka, Daniel Ho, Brittni Paiva, and many more! In 2016 he was nominated for the prestigious Na Hoku Hano Hano Award in Hawaii for the Instrumental Composition of the Year category with his original composition of Moemoea, which he was inspired to write during a performing tour in Tahiti.

For more information about Kris Fuchigami, visit his website at http://www.krisfcuhigami.com/

