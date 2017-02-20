Business Report: The truth about Made in America

President Trump toured a Boeing plant in South Carolina. It’s assembling the newest model of the 787 Dreamliner. It carries more people and more cargo than previous Dreamliners. Trump about this great jetliner, made in the USA. But about a third of it is made by other countries.

An Italian company makes the center fuselage. A Swedish company makes the doors. A French company makes the landing gear. A Japanese company makes the wings. A German company does the cabin lighting. A Korean company makes the wingtips.

If you’re a snarky Trump hater, you’ll like this demonstration of what he gets wrong. The point is that major manufacturing products nowadays often are globally-made, so trade protectionism is risky business.

Especially when you know that the first customers for this American plans are in Singapore and Europe.

