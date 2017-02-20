Big Island mayor cancels composting contract

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has moved to end a contract with Hawaiian Earth Recycling regarding the county's organic waste diversion program.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports a Friday statement from the mayor's office says the service agreement for the program will be terminated June 30.

Kim says he supports composting and its role on the Big Island, but cited cost as a reason to end the contract.

The mayor discussed scrapping plans to build a $10.3 million composting facility laid out in last year's agreement earlier this month. Under the contract, the county also pays for the production of mulch from green waste and more nutrient-rich compost made from food scraps and other organic sources.

County officials say they're working on a plan to have mulching operations continue.

