Report: LA has the nation's worst traffic

Los Angeles has the nation's worst traffic congestion, according to the transportation analytics firm Inrix.

The report says drivers in LA spent more than 100 hours in gridlock last year. The second most congested city was Moscow at 91 hours. New York City was ranked third.

San Francisco, London and Paris made the top 10.

Honolulu was not included in the report.

But in 2015, Honolulu ranked 10th on the list in the United States. And in 2013, it was the second worst in the nation.

