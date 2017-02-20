High Surf Advisory issued for north, west shores

A large west-northwest swell will bring high surf to the Hawaiian islands on Monday.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Molokai, and north shores of Oahu, Maui and the Big Island.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Forecasters said surf is expected to reach 14 to 18 feet along these shores.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents. These conditions will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

