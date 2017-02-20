Parts of Maui County, Hawaii Island under Wind Advisory

Strong winds are continuing to affect portions of the state on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of Lanai, Kahoolawe and the Big Island.

The advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m.

Forecasters said the strongest winds will occur over ridge lines and downwind of steep terrain.

Winds are expected to reach 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Strong winds may break tree branches and could cause power outages.

