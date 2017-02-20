Man dies after collapsing on Honolulu-bound flight

Honolulu police are investigating the death of a 79-year-old man on a Honolulu-bound flight.

The incident happened Saturday around 2:15 a.m. on a Delta Air Lines flight from Japan.

Police said during the flight, the victim went unresponsive and collapsed. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed on the man, but he could not be revived.

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival in Honolulu.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

