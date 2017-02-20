Forecast: Windy weather for your Presidents' Day

The windy weather will continue today and through the work week.

Northeast winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph for most neighborhoods and even stronger in some areas.

Mid and upper level clouds have moved to the east end of the island chain and should clear the state sometime today. Lower clouds riding in with the winds are mostly hanging up over windward and mauka areas. Leeward neighborhoods will see more of the sun today.

High today in Honolulu should be 80 degrees.

The atmosphere is stable and not much precipitation is expected today. A little wetter weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. No relief from the windy conditions until next weekend.

Surf is elevated along north and west shores and building from the east.

Here's the forecast for today's waves: North 14-18 feet, west 6-11 feet, east 4-7 feet, south 1-2 feet.

High Surf Advisory for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Molokai. North shores only for Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island.

Gale Warning for Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and Maalaea Bay.

Small Craft Advisory for all other waters.

Wind Advisory for Lanai, Kahoolawe, along with windward and southeast sections of the Big Island.

- Dan Cooke

