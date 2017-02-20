Hawaii County to revisit proposed rules for plastic foam

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii County council committee is expected to revisit restrictions for plastic foam food containers.

West Hawaii Today reports Environmental Management Committee members are set to discuss the proposal Tuesday afternoon.

Council members killed a measure regarding plastic foam containers in a 4-4 vote last year.

The council now has four new members.

Puna Councilwoman Eileen O'Hara is the bill sponsor and says she hopes the measure gets a different response with new faces on the council.

A similar measure is working its way through the Legislature.

Department of Health officials support using county regulations to weigh the efficacy of these restrictions.

Maui County is also considering rules for plastic foam containers.

Supporters point to health and environmental concerns while opponents are worried about costs and weak alternatives.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.