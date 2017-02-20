Number of bills in Hawaii Legislature dwindles

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - After a major legislative deadline, the number of bills alive in the Hawaii Legislature has dwindled.

Plans to boost the use of batteries for renewable energy are still alive. So are two proposals to bring parts of the Affordable Care Act into state law.

On homelessness, bills to set up sanctioned campgrounds are succeeding. A proposal to classify homelessness as a medical condition is still alive, but it has been changed to direct the state auditor to study the issue.

But a proposal to allow people to rent driveways or yards to homeless people died. Bills taking aim at companies that pay employees low wages also failed.

Bills that died are technically done for the legislative session, unless lawmakers bend the rules to bring them back to life.

