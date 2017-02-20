Online survey opened to help find new state superintendent

The Board of Education is asking Hawaii residents for their input in choosing the state's new superintendent.

An online survey has been opened asking what type of characteristics the public feels the new superintendent should possess.

The survey consists of 27 different qualities the superintendent could have and asks participants to choose the nine they feel are most important to hold the the position.

The new superintendent will take over for Kathryn Matayoshi whose contract expires in June.

The survey will close at 8 a.m. on February 27.

Click here to take the survey.

