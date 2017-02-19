Sinkhole surprises Kaneohe residents, injures one woman

A large sinkhole split open Saturday night in a Kaneohe neighborhood, injuring one woman.

Sean Ishol said he and his wife were leaving their home around 6 p.m., when the grass alongside their driveway caved in.

"My wife went to go get in her side of the car and she fell through," said Ishol.

Ishol canceled plans and took her straight to the hospital.

"Doctors recommended she will probably need to go see an orthopedic specialist to get an MRI done and make sure there's no torn ligaments," he said.

Fortunately no bones were broken, but extra medical expenses are an added worry for the couple who is in the process of moving to the mainland.

Doctors also told his wife she will need to wear a leg brace.

"We're really sad because we intended on going on vacation to Arizona for six days and we wanted to go hiking and do things outdoors," said Ishol. "We don't put anyone at blame because no one could have known about this."

Ishol estimates the hole to be about seven feet deep and 15 feet wide. It's unclear what caused it and how long it's been expanding, but others who live on the property are concerned it will get worse.

"I've never seen that in this area before and my parking area is the same like theirs and I don't want any of my things falling in," said resident Bryce Gayagas.

Carl Frazier with Cornerstone Properties said in over 20 years of managing properties, he has never dealt with anything like this.

"It has been a pretty wet season and lot of really heavy rains," he said. "It could be a case where it just eroded under the concrete somehow. Of course, we want to get that taken care of right away."

Frazier said a contractor will come to assess the area on Monday.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.