More than 20,000 lace up for annual Great Aloha Run

Participants gather at the start line (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Thousands have participated in the Kaiser Permanente's Great Aloha Run over the last 32 years of the annual event and this year's run is promising to be no different.

Upwards of 20,000 people hit the ground running in the 33rd annual event.

The 8.15-mile run, which starts near Aloha Tower and ends at Aloha Stadium, kicked off at 7 a.m. Monday.

There were partial to full closures along portions of the route. See PDF below for full list of road closures.

The Great Aloha Run raises funds for local charities and promotes healthy living. Some $11 million has been raised over the years for over 150 organizations like the Hawaii High School Athletic Association, Girl Scout Council, Leeward Special Olympics, Boy Scout Council, United Cerebral Palsy of Hawaii, Lanakila Senior Center and many more.

