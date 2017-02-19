Sen. Schatz announces student nominees for U.S. Service Academies

Some 43 high school students across the state have been nominated by Sen. Brian Schatz to attend one of four prestigious service academies.

With Schatz's nomination, the 43 students are now being considered for appointment by the U.S. Service Academies which include the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

The students nominated are:

Edward-James Adachi, Honolulu, Saint Louis School

Bailey Alabanza, Kailua, Iolani School

Keeanna Andres, Kaneohe, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama

Nicholas Balabis, Kaneohe, Kalaheo High School

Tessa Joy Barbosa, Honolulu, Punahou School

Zachary Bell, Aiea, University Laboratory School

Julia Boykin, Ewa Beach, Kalaheo High School

Cagla Brennan, Waipahu, Iolani School

Caleb Burnett, Aiea, Damien Memorial High School

Andreas Casillas, Honolulu, Radford High School

Jared Castaneda, Honolulu, Saint Louis School

Anthony Corey, Kailua, Kalaheo High School

Saiaiga Fautanu, Ewa Beach, Iolani School

Kaalakaiopono Faurot, Ewa Beach, Punahou School

Jolie Fujita, Honolulu, Punahou School

Kainalu Gandia, Kapaa (Kauai), Kapaa High School (West Point Preparatory School)

Bianca Gendreau, Honolulu, Le Jardin Academy

Kainoa Gnos, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy

Devon Hartsell, Lawai (Kauai), Waimea High School (West Point Preparatory-Schreiner University)

Curtis Hayashi, Honolulu, Punahou School

David Holloway, Kapolei, Mililani High School

Zachary Hughes, Honolulu, Mid-Pacific Institute

Christopher Jenkins, Ewa Beach, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama

Zoey Johnson, Kailua, Punahou School

Kamaehu Kamaka, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama

Amadou Kone, Honolulu, Radford High School

Matthew Kop, Honolulu, Punahou School

Scott Lam, Honolulu, Damien Memorial High School

Alexander Lee, Mililani, Mililani High School

Ragan Leslie, Kealakekua (Hawai‘i), Konawaena High School

Rayna Miranda, Honolulu, Roosevelt High School

Ana Oglivie, Kapolei, Iolani School

Anh-Thu Pham, Burke (Virginia), Lake Braddock High School

Keely Purington, Kailua, Kalaheo High School

Anessa Ridley, Honolulu, Moanalua High School

Tanner Ritchey, Ewa Beach, Kapolei High School

Jennifer Serrano Gervais, Hilo (Hawai‘i), Hilo High School

Peyton Sommer, Kailua, Punahou School

Caleb Soo Hoo, Kula (Maui), H.P. Baldwin High School

Alexander Springer, Kapolei, Kapolei High School (JAPAN)

Harlie Stone, Makawao (Maui) Haleakala Waldorf School

Jackson Xu, Honolulu, Roosevelt High School

Ariana York, Mililani, Mililani High School

The students were nominated based off academic merit, leadership skills, athletics and overall community service. Student were selected by a panel that included Allen Hoe, a decorated Vietnam War veteran and current Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for East Hawai‘i.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.