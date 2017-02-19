Sen. Schatz announces student nominees for U.S. Service Academies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Some 43 high school students across the state have been nominated by Sen. Brian Schatz to attend one of four prestigious service academies.
With Schatz's nomination, the 43 students are now being considered for appointment by the U.S. Service Academies which include the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
The students nominated are:
Edward-James Adachi, Honolulu, Saint Louis School
Bailey Alabanza, Kailua, Iolani School
Keeanna Andres, Kaneohe, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama
Nicholas Balabis, Kaneohe, Kalaheo High School
Tessa Joy Barbosa, Honolulu, Punahou School
Zachary Bell, Aiea, University Laboratory School
Julia Boykin, Ewa Beach, Kalaheo High School
Cagla Brennan, Waipahu, Iolani School
Caleb Burnett, Aiea, Damien Memorial High School
Andreas Casillas, Honolulu, Radford High School
Jared Castaneda, Honolulu, Saint Louis School
Anthony Corey, Kailua, Kalaheo High School
Saiaiga Fautanu, Ewa Beach, Iolani School
Kaalakaiopono Faurot, Ewa Beach, Punahou School
Jolie Fujita, Honolulu, Punahou School
Kainalu Gandia, Kapaa (Kauai), Kapaa High School (West Point Preparatory School)
Bianca Gendreau, Honolulu, Le Jardin Academy
Kainoa Gnos, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy
Devon Hartsell, Lawai (Kauai), Waimea High School (West Point Preparatory-Schreiner University)
Curtis Hayashi, Honolulu, Punahou School
David Holloway, Kapolei, Mililani High School
Zachary Hughes, Honolulu, Mid-Pacific Institute
Christopher Jenkins, Ewa Beach, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama
Zoey Johnson, Kailua, Punahou School
Kamaehu Kamaka, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama
Amadou Kone, Honolulu, Radford High School
Matthew Kop, Honolulu, Punahou School
Scott Lam, Honolulu, Damien Memorial High School
Alexander Lee, Mililani, Mililani High School
Ragan Leslie, Kealakekua (Hawai‘i), Konawaena High School
Rayna Miranda, Honolulu, Roosevelt High School
Ana Oglivie, Kapolei, Iolani School
Anh-Thu Pham, Burke (Virginia), Lake Braddock High School
Keely Purington, Kailua, Kalaheo High School
Anessa Ridley, Honolulu, Moanalua High School
Tanner Ritchey, Ewa Beach, Kapolei High School
Jennifer Serrano Gervais, Hilo (Hawai‘i), Hilo High School
Peyton Sommer, Kailua, Punahou School
Caleb Soo Hoo, Kula (Maui), H.P. Baldwin High School
Alexander Springer, Kapolei, Kapolei High School (JAPAN)
Harlie Stone, Makawao (Maui) Haleakala Waldorf School
Jackson Xu, Honolulu, Roosevelt High School
Ariana York, Mililani, Mililani High School
The students were nominated based off academic merit, leadership skills, athletics and overall community service. Student were selected by a panel that included Allen Hoe, a decorated Vietnam War veteran and current Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for East Hawai‘i.
