Students, lawmaker team up to address feral cat problem in Kalihi

Four high school seniors are working with a Hawaii lawmaker to help reduce the overpopulation of feral cats in Kalihi.

The teens from Farrington's Health Academy are teaming up with State Representative John Mizuno to help control the feral cat population.

Under the project, feral cats would be trapped humanely, spayed or neutered and then returned to their colonies.

Area residents have been dealing with the problem for years and they say something needs to be done to address the problem.

"Next thing we know it's just another bunch of stray cats hanging around our yard again and this time it's worse. By our count it's like 20 to 30," Kalihi resident Hernando Ramos Tan said.

Mizuno has introduced a bill to appropriate funds from the Department of Health to back the project.

In addition to reducing the feral cat population, the students hope to raise awareness about diseases the animals carry.

