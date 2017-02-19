Wind Advisory issued for Lanai, parts of Big Island

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for parts of Maui County and the Big Island for strong northeast winds that have followed a shallow cold front.

The advisory is posted for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, as well as the windy areas around the Kohala Mountains.

High pressure to the northwest of the islands will drive strong trade winds across those areas, with the strongest winds winds over ridge lines and downwind of steep terrain, along with the higher elevations of Lanai.

Winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts over 50 miles per hour are possible. Those winds could bring down small tree branches and cause localized power outages. The winds could also make it difficult to drive high profile vehicles.

At 9:43 a.m. Sunday, Lanai City had sustained northeast winds of 38 miles per hour with gusts to 44 miles per hour. A weather station on Kahoolawe, which does not have a permanent population, recorded north winds of 23 miles per hour with gusts to 38 miles per hour. Sustained winds at Kamuela on the Big Island were coming from the northeast at 26 miles per hour.

Breezy winds were also recorded at Lihue Airport (north winds of 28 miles per hour with gusts to 35) and Kahului Airport (north winds of 22 miles per hour).

