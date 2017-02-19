Rainbow Wahine can't snap CSUN win streak

The Hawai'i women's basketball team had no answer for CSUN's Channon Fluker on Saturday night, falling to the Matadors 60-49 in the Stan Sheriff Center.



Fluker scored 33 points on 15-of-19 shooting and added five blocks in the game.



The Matadors (15-11, 8-4 Big West) gained the early lead after an 11-1 run in the first quarter put CSUN ahead 15-8. Hawai'i (8-17, 4-9) responded in the second quarter when Fluker picked up her second personal foul. With Fluker on the bench, UH outscored CSUN 11-3 over the final 8:13 of the second quarter to take a 29-24 lead into halftime.



With Fluker back in the lineup, CSUN opened the second half on a 13-0 run to build an eight point advantage. Fluker scored 10 of those points and had 14 on 6-of-7 shooting in the third quarter. The Rainbow Wahine cut the deficit to five early in the fourth quarter, but CSUN used an 8-2 spurt to fend off the 'Bows.



Olivia Crawford led Hawai'i with 10 points and three assists in the game, while Sarah Toeaina finished with seven points, and Courtney Middap, Leah Salanoa and Keleah-Aiko Koloi each added six. Makenna Woodfolk had a game-high eight rebounds to go with four points and two steals for Hawai'i.



CSUN entered the game with a +6.4 rebounding margin on the season, but Hawai'i dominated the glass, 35-28. Despite an 18-6 advantage on the offensive glass, Hawai'i only outscored CSUN 9-7 in second-chance points.



The Matadors shot 50 percent from the field in the game, hitting 25-of-25 shots and 6-of-15 3-pointers, while Hawai'i shot 31.6 percent on 18-of-57 shooting and connected on 7-of-19 3-pointers.



Hawai'i will visit UC Irvine (Feb. 23) and Cal State Fullerton (Feb. 25) next week before returning home to host Long Beach State (Mar. 4) in the regular-season finale.