19-year-old woman arrested for allegedly mistreating infant at a - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

19-year-old woman arrested for allegedly mistreating infant at a Kailua daycare

(Image: Honolulu Police) (Image: Honolulu Police)
KAILUA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Police arrested a 19-year-old woman accused of mistreating an infant while at a Kailua daycare.

Genesis Olsen turned herself in to police on Thursday.

Investigators say she mistreated an 8-month boy on December 1.

Olsen was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

This arrest comes as new details emerge about a case involving Peyton Valiente, a 3-year-old who was abused at just 17-months-old. 

The two cases are not related but brings attention to the issue of toddler abuse under daycare or babysitter supervision. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly