19-year-old woman arrested for allegedly mistreating infant at a Kailua daycare

Peyton Valiente is an active, energetic 3-year-old.

Couple whose toddler was gravely injured in babysitter's care: We want justice

Police arrested a 19-year-old woman accused of mistreating an infant while at a Kailua daycare.

Genesis Olsen turned herself in to police on Thursday.

Investigators say she mistreated an 8-month boy on December 1.

Olsen was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

This arrest comes as new details emerge about a case involving Peyton Valiente, a 3-year-old who was abused at just 17-months-old.

The two cases are not related but brings attention to the issue of toddler abuse under daycare or babysitter supervision.

