Here's what's open and closed this President's Day holiday

As President's Day is observed, there will be many closures over the holiday weekend.

Here's a list of closures on Oahu:

All City and County of Honolulu offices

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers

The People's Market will not be held

The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be open only for the Michael Carbonaro event

TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule

All emergency services will be available. The Honolulu Zoo, municipal golf courses, parks and botanical gardens will be open. Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Landfill will be open.

The holiday weekend will also impact traffic.

Street parking in Lanikai will not be allowed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. HPD will strictly enforce the parking regulations.

Roads will also not be coned for contraflow on Monday.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.