Hawaiian Humane Society's Pet Food Bank in need of donations

The Hawaiian Humane Society wants you to meet Kevin, its peacock looking for a "forever home."

The Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public for help in supplying their Pet Food Bank.

The Pet Food Bank offers free pet food to owners who are struggling financially. The humane society's food bank is running low on dry dog and cat food.

The humane society says the need for kibble is greatest, but they accept all types and brands of pet food, as long as it is unopened and not expired.

Pet food donations can be dropped off at the Admissions Center, which is open 24 hours a day.

